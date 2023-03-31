Bakti port in Xinjiang, NW China

Outbound vehicles are seen at the Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 29, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, the exit and entry frontier inspection station of Bakti port has optimized clearance measures to improve the transportation efficiency since this year.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2023 shows inbound and outbound vehicles at the Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, the exit and entry frontier inspection station of Bakti port has optimized clearance measures to improve the transportation efficiency since this year.(Photo: Xinhua)