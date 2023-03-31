Main body of Wujiang Bridge completed in SW China

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the Wujiang grand bridge, a main project on the expressway linking Dejiang and Yuqing, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main body of the Wujiang Bridge was completed on Thursday. The bridge, located at the junction of Sinan, Shiqian and Fenggang counties of Guizhou Province, features a length of 1,834 meters and a span of 504 meters.(Photo: Xinhua)

