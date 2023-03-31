Ceremony for commencement of construction of Hunan's major projects held in C China

This aerial photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the construction site of a scientific and technological innovation base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. A ceremony for the commencement of construction of Hunan's 1,158 major projects was held on Thursday. The major projects involve a total investment of 522.1 billion yuan (about 75.96 billion U.S. dollars).(Photo: Xinhua)

