Chinese shipbuilder delivers customized shuttle tanker

This photo taken in February 2023 shows NS Pioneer, a shuttle tanker with a loading capacity of 155,000 tonnes, in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo:Xinhua

NS Pioneer, a shuttle tanker with a loading capacity of 155,000 tonnes, was delivered to its customer on Thursday, in northeast China's harbor city of Dalian, said the shipbuilder.Equipped with industry-leading systems of dynamic positioning and bow loading, the 279-meter tanker is able to operate in waters with depths over 1,000 meters, according to the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.The shipyard stated that the customized tanker has been delivered to CNOOC Petrochemicals Import & Export Co., Ltd., and will be put into service to transport oil produced by the deep-water oil fields of Buzios and Mero, Brazil."The climate in the waters where the Brazilian deep-water oil fields are located is variable, with strong winds and waves and harsh environmental conditions, which requires the quality dynamic positioning capabilities of the tanker," said Li Jiming, project manager of the shipbuilder.Li added that the dynamic positioning system allows the ship to maintain its position at sea without anchoring, eliminating the limitations imposed by anchor lengths.