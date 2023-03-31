PHOTO / CHINA
Scenery of Potala Palace after snow in Lhasa, SW China
By Xinhua Published: Mar 31, 2023 11:09 PM
This photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows the scenery of Potala Palace after snow in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 30, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

