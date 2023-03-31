China launches new Yaogan-34 remote sensing satellite

A Long March-4C rocket carrying the Yaogan-34 04 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on March 31, 2023. China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite of the Yaogan-34 series into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 2:27 pm (Beijing Time) on Friday. Photo:Xinhua
