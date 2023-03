Blooming cherry blossoms are seen along a street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 30, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A person walks past the blooming cherry trees in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 30, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Blooming cherry blossoms are seen along a street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 30, 2023. Photo:Xinhua