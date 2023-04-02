Blossoms of Chinese flowering crabapple boost tourism in N China's Tianjin

This aerial photo taken on March 31, 2023 shows a light show themed on Chinese flowering crabapple at the Wudadao historical urban area, or the Five Great Avenues, in north China's Tianjin. The Wudadao historical urban area, or the Five Great Avenues, in north China's Tianjin attracted flocks of visitors during the blooming season of Chinese flowering crabapple recently. In order to further embrace the tourism boom brought by the blossoms, Heping District of Tianjin launched a series of events themed on Chinese flowering crabapple from March 31 to April 9, featuring float parade, light show and cultural fair. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

