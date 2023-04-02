Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway enters track-laying phase in China's Shandong

This aerial photo taken on March 31, 2023 shows the Haiyang railway station under construction along the Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway links cities of Laixi and Rongcheng in Shandong. The construction of the line officially entered track-laying phase here Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Staff members lay tracks on the Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway in Laixi, east China's Shandong Province, April 1, 2023. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway links cities of Laixi and Rongcheng in Shandong. The construction of the line officially entered track-laying phase here Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on March 31, 2023 shows a grand bridge of the Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway in Laixi, east China's Shandong Province. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway links cities of Laixi and Rongcheng in Shandong. The construction of the line officially entered track-laying phase here Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Staff members lay tracks on the Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway in Laixi, east China's Shandong Province, April 1, 2023. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway links cities of Laixi and Rongcheng in Shandong. The construction of the line officially entered track-laying phase here Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)