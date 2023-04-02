Development of Xiong'an New Area over past 6 years

This combo photo shows the aerial view of the Rongdong area on March 24, 2023 (up) and the construction site of it on Nov. 6, 2020 in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. China announced plans to establish Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017, to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. (Photo:Xinhua)

This combo photo shows the aerial view of the Xiong'an Railway Station on March 23, 2023 (up) and the construction site of it on Aug. 29, 2019 in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. China announced plans to establish Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017, to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. (Photo:Xinhua)

This combo photo shows the aerial view of Xiong'an citizen service center on March 31, 2023 (up) and the construction site of it on March 21, 2018 in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. China announced plans to establish Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017, to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. (Photo:Xinhua)

This combo photo shows the aerial view of the business service center on March 31, 2023 (up) and the construction site of it on Aug. 13, 2020 in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. China announced plans to establish Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017, to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. (Photo:Xinhua)

This combo photo shows the aerial view of the Rongxi area on March 31, 2023 (up) and the construction site of it on July 3, 2021 in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. China announced plans to establish Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017, to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. (Photo:Xinhua)

This combo photo shows the aerial view of a forest on March 30, 2023 (up) and on Jan. 17, 2019 in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. China announced plans to establish Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017, to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. (Photo:Xinhua)