Fighter jets soar up into sky at night

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command receive pre-flight inspections before taking off during a day-and-night flight training exercise on March 11, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Hunan)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi out to the runway during a day-and-night flight training exercise on March 11, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Hunan)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars up into the sky during a day-and-night flight training exercise on March 11, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Hunan)

A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command signals the pilot to taxi the fighter jet into the hangar during a day-and-night flight training exercise on March 11, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hao Hunan)