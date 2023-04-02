China film festival in Australia boosts understanding between peoples

Watching the latest movies is a good way for Australian audience to know more about both the history and the daily life in China.



The 2023 Chinese Film Festival was held in Darwin, the capital city of Australia's Northern Territory (NT) during the last weekend.



Jointly hosted by Australia China Friendship Society NT Branch and Chinese Embassy in Australia, the festival presents three Chinese films to residents in the region of the Top End of the NT, namely Hidden Blade, a newly arrived star drama and a wartime espionage thriller, New Gods: Yang Jian, a 3D animated fantasy action film, and My Country, My Parents.



Hilary Winchester, vice president governance at Charles Darwin University, said she had watched some Chinese movies with English subtitles, noting, "I think movie is a great way to bring people together from all walks of life and cultures."



James Ashbridge, president of Australia China Business Council NT Branch, said he had lived in Beijing and Shanghai for about 10 years and loved watching Chinese movies, feeling their quality has improved a lot in recent years.



"I can also practice my listening and speaking of Chinese when watching a movie like tonight's," he said.



Peter Dummett is the chief executive officer at Darwin Port operated by Darwin Port ­Operations Pty Ltd which is a branch of the Landbridge Group, a private company headquartered in China's Shandong Province.



Dummett said he came to watch a Chinese movie for the first time after the recommendation by his Chinese colleague about Hidden Blade.



"I think cultural exchange is very important for inter-country relationships. Certainly, it helps populations from both countries understand each other better. The event tonight will assist for that," he said.





