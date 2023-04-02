PHOTO / CHINA
Lift-off
By Xinhua Published: Apr 02, 2023 11:16 PM
A TL-2 Y1 rocket, carrying a satellite which will be used in remote sensing imaging experiments and other technical verifications, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 2, 2023.Photo: Xinhua

