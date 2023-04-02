A TL-2 Y1 rocket, carrying a satellite which will be used in remote sensing imaging experiments and other technical verifications, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 2, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
In the first winter season of the post-Beijing Winter Olympics era, 60.3 percent of survey respondents said they ...
Supported with rocket technology, China’s homegrown extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), also known as the artificial lung/heart system with ...
In another ambitious step toward becoming a strong space power in the world, China will fully kick off ...