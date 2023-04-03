People with autism trained at vocational center in Bangkok

An autistic man makes handicraft at the Thai Autism Vocational Center in Bangkok, Thailand, April 2, 2023. The Thai Autism Vocational Center provides career development and independent living trainings for people with autism. The 2,400-square-meter vocational center houses art therapy rooms, basic skills classrooms, and computer classrooms. Now, it serves as a school for more than 100 autistic people.(Photo: Xinhua)

An autistic woman (R) learns bonsai arts at the Thai Autism Vocational Center in Bangkok, Thailand, April 2, 2023.

An autistic man makes a fabric at the Thai Autism Vocational Center in Bangkok, Thailand, April 2, 2023.

