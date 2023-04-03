Hanfu lovers gather in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou to celebrate coming of spring

A young woman in traditional Chinese clothing Hanfu tours on a boat in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2023. Lovers of traditional Chinese clothing Hanfu gathered here for a "flower fairies festival" to celebrate the coming of spring.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists watch presentation of traditional Chinese clothing Hanfu in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2023. Lovers of traditional Chinese clothing Hanfu gathered here for a "flower fairies festival" to celebrate the coming of spring.(Photo: Xinhua)

