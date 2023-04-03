PHOTO / CHINA
Hanfu lovers gather in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou to celebrate coming of spring
By Xinhua Published: Apr 03, 2023 08:33 AM
A young woman in traditional Chinese clothing Hanfu tours on a boat in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2023. Lovers of traditional Chinese clothing Hanfu gathered here for a flower fairies festival to celebrate the coming of spring.(Photo: Xinhua)

