12th Interpets Asia Pacific held in Tokyo, Japan

People visit the 12th Interpets Asia Pacific with their pets at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2023. The 12th Interpets Asia Pacific is held here from March 30 to April 2, with around 600 exhibitors showcasing their pet-related products and services.(Photo: Xinhua)

An exhibitor dresses a pet dog during the 12th Interpets Asia Pacific at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2023. The 12th Interpets Asia Pacific is held here from March 30 to April 2, with around 600 exhibitors showcasing their pet-related products and services.(Photo: Xinhua)

People shop during the 12th Interpets Asia Pacific at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2023. The 12th Interpets Asia Pacific is held here from March 30 to April 2, with around 600 exhibitors showcasing their pet-related products and services.(Photo: Xinhua)

People take photos of pet dogs during the 12th Interpets Asia Pacific at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2023. The 12th Interpets Asia Pacific is held here from March 30 to April 2, with around 600 exhibitors showcasing their pet-related products and services.(Photo: Xinhua)