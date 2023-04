Activity for autistic children held in Tunisia

People attend an activity for autistic children and their parents in Tunis, Tunisia, on April 2, 2023. World Autism Awareness Day is marked annually on April 2.(Photo: Xinhua)

People attend an activity for autistic children and their parents in Tunis, Tunisia, on April 2, 2023. World Autism Awareness Day is marked annually on April 2.(Photo: Xinhua)

A worker paints a child's face during an activity for autistic children and their parents in Tunis, Tunisia, on April 2, 2023. World Autism Awareness Day is marked annually on April 2.(Photo: Xinhua)

People attend an activity for autistic children and their parents in Tunis, Tunisia, on April 2, 2023. World Autism Awareness Day is marked annually on April 2.(Photo: Xinhua)