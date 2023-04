Impression of China: Ghanaian singer raps in Chinese, expresses love for Chengdu

“I have seen many cities and landscapes, from New York to Brazil, but I only fell in love with Chengdu,” Ghanaian rapper Asare-Yeboah wrote in his most famous song. All the while rapping in Chinese, he wants to help take Chinese music to the next level.