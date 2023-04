US targets Chinese app Pinduoduo with the same accusation as that of TikTok

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 03, 2023 08:28 PM

The US has not found any evidence that Pinduoduo is spying in the US and sharing information with Chinese security agencies. The US uses the pretext of national security as a shield for protectionism, which is a sign of its cowardice in the face of market competition: Global Times Commentator Hu Xijin