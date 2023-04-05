Jinfeng Wujiang River Bridge under construction in SW China

This aerial photo taken on April 3, 2023 shows the construction site of the Jinfeng Wujiang River Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The bridge, featuring a length of 1473.5 meters, is a main project on the Guiyang-Jinsha-Gulin (Guiyang and Jinsha of Guizhou Province and Gulin of Sichuan Province) expressway. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

