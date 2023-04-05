Technology enterprise in Tianjin shares opportunities of coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region

This photo taken on April 3, 2023 shows circuit boards produced by Traffic Control Technology Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin. The Traffic Control Technology Equipment Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin is seeing a continuous increase in order volume this year. Inside the factory, dozens of machines are running at full capacity, and rows of circuit boards for the train operation control system are waiting to be delivered after rolling off automatic production lines. Headquartered in Beijing, the enterprise officially went into production in 2020. It has reduced the operation cost by about 30% thanks to the supportive polices provided by the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

