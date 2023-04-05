Farmers busy with farm work around Qingming across China

This aerial photo taken on April 4, 2023 shows growers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Around the time of Qingming Festival which falls on April 5 this year, farmers across the country are busy with farm work.(Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Growers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 4, 2023. Around the time of Qingming Festival which falls on April 5 this year, farmers across the country are busy with farm work.(Xinhua/Chen Xi)

A farmer works in a wheat field at Xiweidian Village of Xindianzi Township, Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, April 4, 2023. Around the time of Qingming Festival which falls on April 5 this year, farmers across the country are busy with farm work.(Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

This aerial photo taken on April 4, 2023 shows farmers operating rice transplanters in the field in Chengnan Township of Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Around the time of Qingming Festival which falls on April 5 this year, farmers across the country are busy with farm work.(Xinhua/Xu Weijie)