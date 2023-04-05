PHOTO / CHINA
Cherry blossoms with colorful lights dazzle Yantai
By ecnsphotos Published: Apr 05, 2023 11:00 AM
People are enchanted by cherry blossoms with colorful lights at night in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Yuzhi)

People are enchanted by cherry blossoms with colorful lights at night in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Yuzhi)


 
People are enchanted by cherry blossoms with colorful lights at night in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Yuzhi)

People are enchanted by cherry blossoms with colorful lights at night in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Yuzhi)


 
People are enchanted by cherry blossoms with colorful lights at night in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Yuzhi)

People are enchanted by cherry blossoms with colorful lights at night in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Yuzhi)


 
People are enchanted by cherry blossoms with colorful lights at night in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Yuzhi)

People are enchanted by cherry blossoms with colorful lights at night in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Yuzhi)


 