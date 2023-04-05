Fighter jets fly over spring flowers

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway flanked by yellow spring flowers before taking off for flight training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jiguang)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command take off in formation for flight training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jiguang)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command soar up into the air during recent flight training. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jiguang)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command flies over blossoms of spring flowers and taxies on the runway after completing flight training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jiguang)