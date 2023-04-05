Ma Ying-jeou pays tribute to martyrs during war of resistance against Japanese aggression

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, presents a flower to the tomb of General Zhang Zizhong, a senior officer killed during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, while visiting a cemetery dedicated to the general, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 4, 2023. (Xinhua)Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, on Tuesday visited a cemetery in Chongqing dedicated to General Zhang Zizhong, a senior officer killed during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and paid tribute to fallen heroes during the war.
