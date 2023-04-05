China-France joint films released to celebrate tech, wildlife protection results

Five documentaries jointly produced by China and France will be released on both domestic and foreign mainstream platforms starting from Wednesday, according to a press release, recapping the achievements China has made in technological and wildlife arenas while seeking potential future cooperation between the two countries.The documentaries release conference, "Films of Coproduction: A Link Between China and France," was held one day before French President Emmanuel Macron kicked off his official state visit to China. In 2022, the two countries stressed the strengthening of cooperation in areas including technology innovation, the aerospace field and climate.The documentaries will also be released in mainstream TV stations in France, Germany, Japan and Italy.The first of them, Golden Monkeys: Braving The Impossible, aired on Wednesday, and the second, The Dawn of The Space Revolution, has been scheduled for Thursday. They will explore the stories behind China's biodiversity conservation, as well as the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program together with experts around the world.Teaming up with the world's top wildlife photography team to track and record the survival and reproduction of two golden monkey families in Shennongjia, Central China's Hubei Province, the documentary Golden Monkeys: Braving The Impossible condenses the essence of precious imagery with both historical significance and scientific value in relation to these national treasures from the animal kingdom, to promote the results of China's natural ecology and wildlife protection.The documentary echoes China's continued ecological protection efforts in saving rare and endangered wild animal populations in the recent years such as building the world's largest national conservation park system.The latter, The Dawn of The Space Revolution, stresses the great importance of strategic planning and industrial development in space.As an important part of the development of the country's science and technology industry, China is also actively exploring cooperation with other countries while staying true to its mission of deeper lunar exploration in 2023."The China-France space cooperation is an important part of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership. The two heads of state have reached an important consensus on deepening space cooperation," Pan Aihua, deputy director of China National Space Administration, said at the press conference."The Chinese side looks forward to further deepening cooperation with its French counterparts and scientists in the aerospace field, and also looks forward to presenting the audiences with more excellent works," Pan said.