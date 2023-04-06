Chinese defense ministry delivers remarks on Tsai Ing-wen's ‘transit’ trip through US

Spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense delivered remarks on Thursday concerning the "transit" trip of Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen through the United States. The following is the full text of the remarks:



We firmly oppose all forms of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan and any visit by leader of the Taiwan authorities to the United States in any name or under whatever pretext. We firmly oppose the US side's contact with the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in any form, which violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques.



We urge the U.S. side to honor its solemn political commitment made to China on the Taiwan question. The U.S. side must stop its blatant interference in China's internal affairs, and stop its official interaction with Taiwan. It should also stop upgrading the substantive exchanges with Taiwan, and stop obscuring and hollowing out the one-China principle.



The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China will stand by its responsibility and mission and always keep on high alert. The PLA will resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

