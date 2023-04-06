Joint patrol underway in Taiwan Strait

A three-day joint patrol operation was launched on Wednesday monitor maritime traffic and respond to emergencies.Inspectors will conduct on-site checks on cargo ships and key construction sites to make sure the ships sail safely and construction projects operate smoothly.

A Haixun 06, the largest patrol and rescue vessel in the Taiwan Strait, patrols in central and northern parts of the strait in east China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2023. (Photo:ecnsphotos)

Crew members stand on the deck of Haixun 06 before leaving for patrol mission in central and northern parts of the Taiwan Strait in east China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2023. (Photo:ecnsphotos)