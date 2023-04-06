China’s fixed-asset investment in railway projects up 5.9% in Jan-Feb to $8.66b

Staff members lay tracks on the Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway in Laixi, east China's Shandong Province, April 1, 2023. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the Laixi-Rongcheng high-speed railway links cities of Laixi and Rongcheng in Shandong. The construction of the line officially entered track-laying phase here Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Fixed-asset investment in China's rail system reached 59.6 billion yuan ($8.66 billion) in the first two months of the year, up 5.9 percent, data from China Railway showed.More than 3,000 kilometers of new rail lines are expected to open this year, with 2,500 km being high-speed lines, people.cn reported on Thursday.So far this year, major rail projects have achieved breakthroughs, laying a solid foundation for the further improvement of the nation's railway network.For instance, a major tunnel for the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway was completed, while the T-shaped beams were all erected in the Sichuan section of the Chengdu-Lanzhou railway, according to the people.cn report.Construction began on many projects, including multiple high-speed routes such as Guiyang-Nanning and the Chengdu-Lanzhou railways.On February 23, renovation of the Yan'an Railway Station in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province began. This will add 7,769 meters of new lines and 7,600 square meters of passenger platforms after the renovation.China has been boosting infrastructure investment through policy support, and industry insiders estimated that investment grew about 10 percent in the first quarter, according to Economic Information Daily.China's total fixed-asset investment in January and February totaled nearly 5.36 trillion yuan, up 5.5 percent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics announced.Fixed-asset investment in infrastructure was up 9 percent, and railway investment alone grew by 17.8 percent.In 2022, a total of 4,100 kilometers of new railway lines were put into operation across China, with 2,082 km on high-speed lines. Fixed-asset investment in railways reached 710.9 billion yuan, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Global Times