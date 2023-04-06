US economy's hard landing curse to world, would abuse dollar hegemony, export domestic issues: analysts

A view of Wall Street in New York, the US Photo: IC

Looming recession concerns about the US economy have built up to a new height in recent days, after the release of gloomy statistics, including those for the labor and manufacturing sectors, which fell sharply beyond expectations. Analysts said this could add oil to the fire of rampant US inflation and bank crisis, and further send the world's largest economy into a stall in the second half of the year.The hard landing of the US economy is poised to be a curse that heavily drags down global prospects this year, with emerging economies in particular bearing the brunt due to US dollar hegemony and its irresponsible policy of exporting domestic economic issues, analysts predicted.What's worse is that Washington has been abusing geopolitical tools to push for decoupling from China, which would further fragment global supply chains and exacerbate the global slowdown.In divergence with the US, China has been unswervingly pushing for opening-up and sharing its growth dividends with the world, and the country is set to become both a stabilizer and a locomotive for global development.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes plunged 0.25 percent and 0.26 percent on Wednesday's close over weaker-than-expected data. In March, US private sector hiring decelerated, with company payrolls rising by just 145,000, down from 261,000 in February and below the Dow Jones estimate of 210,000, according to data released by payroll processing firm ADP on Wednesday (US time)."Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing," ADP's chief economist Nela Richardson was quoted as saying in a CNBC report. Richardson said that "employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down."In March, US manufacturing activity also slumped to the lowest level in nearly three years, according to the Institute for Supply Management survey released on Monday.The institute's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 46.3 last month, from 47.7 in February. It was also lower than a Reuters economists' poll of 47.5. The PMI also remains below the 50 threshold for the fifth month in a row, a sign of contraction in manufacturing."A US recession is around the corner, probably in the second half of the year," Hu Qimu, chief research fellow at the Sinosteel Economic Research Institute, told the Global Times on Thursday.Hu said the PMI is a precursor of supply-side shrinking, while the lackluster employment market points to further cooling on the demand side, which all points to a potential sharp decline in consumption in the following months.While the risk of a looming consumption deceleration runs high, analysts said that US policymakers are struggling with a way out to solve the current economic headaches."Should Fed interest rate hikes continue, even at the cost of sending its economy into a recession, to rein in persisting inflation? Or should it pause to release more liquidity, to address the threat of bank crises and maintain financial security? It's a dead-lock," Tian Yun, former vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, told the Global Times on Thursday.Observers stressed that US economy's hard landing could be a curse for the global economy this year, which has been striving to shrug off clouds from the pandemic and get off a quick recovery."If the Fed still opts for a tighter monetary policy, the spread of the US bank crisis in the global sphere will be destructive. The further appreciation of the US dollar could lead to capital outflows from developing countries, wreaking havoc on their economies," said Hu, noting that it is one of the main reasons why an increasing number of countries have been shifting to other currencies instead of the US dollar for settlements.Former US president Donald Trump has been railing against the languishing position of the US dollar. "Our currency is crashing and will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in 200 years," Trump said in a public speech, the Business Today reported on Wednesday.Observers warned that the US' relentless decoupling push from China will further weigh in on the global economy.The IMF said on Wednesday that rising geopolitical tensions could trigger cross-border capital outflows and increased uncertainty that would threaten macro-financial stability.China, which is seeing a strong rebound in its economy, is set to account for around one-third of global growth in 2023, Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the IMF, said at the China Development Forum 2023 in March.Tian said that with China's economic recovery gaining steam, it is likely that international institutions will revise the contribution ratio upward in the following quarters.The world's second-largest economy has been holding high-level global opening-up forums and welcoming the visits of CEOs from leading multinational companies, which analysts said demonstrate the country's irreplaceable role in the global economy.