Number of registered organ donors in China exceeds 6.18 million

Nearly 100 people from all walks of life gather at the Lianhua Cemetery in Meishan, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, to mourn organ (tissue) donors on April 4, 2023. Photo: IC

Through years of efforts, the development of China's organ donation and transplantation has achieved tremendous progress, with the total number of registered organ donors exceeding 6.18 million in the country, officials announced recently.The 2023 National Body Organ Donation Memorial and Promotion Event was held in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province from Thursday to Saturday, which is hosted by the China Organ Donation Administrative Center under the guidance of the Chinese Red Cross Society and the National Health Commission.According to the Red Cross Society of China, nearly 1.54 million people registered as organ donors in 2022, compared with 1.52 million in 2021 and 1.01 million in 2020.The event focused on the story of Yesha, a 16-year-old donor who died of accidental cerebrovascular rupture, which saved five people ranging from 14 years to 54 years old, as well as the story of a "one-man" team, and used various forms such as storytelling, drama, recitation, singing and dancing to showcase the touching stories and spirit of the love of organ donors and their families, organ transplant recipients, organ donation coordinators, Red Cross Society workers and volunteers and medical personnel.Bai Yansong, a famous host and vice president of the Chinese Red Cross Society, had a dialogue with members of the "one-man" team, which was formed by the five organ recipients. Meanwhile, Chen Xiaoping, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and chairman of the expert committee of the China Organ Donation Administrative Center, led a team of 16 experts, calling on the whole society to participate in the cause of organ donation and to use ordinary acts to achieve extraordinary miracles of life.Data from the Red Cross Society also showed that China has completed more than 44,000 cases of posthumous organ donation, with 135,000 organs donated. In Central China's Hunan Province, a total of 234,741 people have registered as volunteers for body organ donation, and 3,605 cases of posthumous organ donation have been completed, helping 9,411 patients with organ failures regain new life.Up to now, the total number of registered donors exceeds 6.18 million in China, and the majority of donors are young and middle-aged adults, Hou Fengzhong, head of the China Organ Donation Administrative Center, said during the conference.Attendees at the event included Chen Zhu, president of the Chinese Red Cross Society, Wang Ping, member of the Chinese Red Cross Society Party Group and vice president, Peng Guofu, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial People's Congress, and Guo Yanhong, director of the medical emergency response department of the National Health Commission.Global Times