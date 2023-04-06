Denmark: partnership for sustainable animal products seminar

Danish Ambassador to China Thomas Østrup Møller delivers a speech at the seminar. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Denmark in China

Danish Ambassador to China Thomas Østrup Møller, launched the "partnership for sustainable animal products from Denmark" On March 23. To celebrate the launch, the Danish Embassy in China organized a seminar on "Good animal husbandry practices as a basis for sustainable animal production," focusing on how good animal husbandry practices are closely linked to good farm outcomes, including animal health, welfare and productivity."Denmark is known for the high quality of its animal products. Through this seminar, it was helpful to present stories about Danish policies, companies, technologies and initiatives that will contribute to the green transformation of the animal production sector today and in the future, thus contributing to a more sustainable animal production," said the ambassador.