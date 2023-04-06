Slovak Republic: 30th anniversary of the Slovak Republic reception

The Slovak Republic reception in Shanghai Photo: Courtesy of the Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in Shanghai

On March 23, the Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in Shanghai hosted a gala reception to mark two important milestones, the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Slovak Republic and the commemoration of the 130th birth anniversary of the famous architect of Slovak origin Laszlo Hudec.The event was enhanced by the active participation of Peter Lizák, Slovakian Ambassador to China, and Hua Yuan, vice mayor of Shanghai. The event was attended by more than 120 guests, who came not only from the local cultural and business community, but also from other areas such as East China's Jiangsu and Jiangxi provinces.In connection with these two anniversaries, the Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in Shanghai presented a special customized souvenir, a calendar combining the works of Chinese artists Du Haijun and Zheng Xingyao, featuring some of Hudec's most famous buildings in Shanghai and the cityscape of his early life in Banská Bystrica.The party atmosphere was brought to a climax by the piano performance of the famous Chinese pianist Kong Xiangdong, who prepared a Chinese folk song Jasmine Flower and a composition of a Slovakian song for the audience.