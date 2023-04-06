Qatar: Embassy of Qatar in China attends the Arab Cultural Exhibition

The Embassy of Qatar in China participates in the Arab Cultural Exhibition organized by the League of Arab States Mission in China on March 31. Photo: Courtesy of Embassy of Qatar in China

The Embassy of Qatar in China participated in the Arab Cultural Exhibition organized by the League of Arab States Mission in China on March 31 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the Founding of the League of Arab States and the 30th anniversary of the League of Arab States Mission in China.The Embassy of Qatar in China also set up a small booth with photos of significant Qatari-Chinese exchanges and Qatari artifacts with cultural symbolism.The event aimed to recall the long and deep friendship between Arab and China, to further promote the collective cooperation between the two parties, to strengthen cultural, economic and trade exchanges, to promote the spirit of friendship between the parties, and to create a brighter future for the relationship between Arab and China.