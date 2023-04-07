China launches commercial carrier rocket

An SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 7, 2023. China successfully launched SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

An SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 7, 2023. China successfully launched SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

An SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 7, 2023. China successfully launched SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

An SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 7, 2023. China successfully launched SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

An SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 7, 2023. China successfully launched SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

An SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on April 7, 2023. China successfully launched SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

China successfully launched SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Friday.The flight will verify the overall program of the rocket and obtain flight data.It was the 5th flight mission of the SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket.