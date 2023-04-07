Int'l Dark Sky Community in China's Shenzhen

This photomontage taken on Nov 29, 2022 shows the Shenzhen Astronomical Observatory against the starry sky in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo:Xinhua

Certified by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), Xichong community in Shenzhen, south china's Guangdong Province, has become an International Dark Sky Community in China.The community is dedicated to protecting the dark sky, preserving the local nighttime ecological environment, and creating a beautiful dark sky community environment with quality artificial lighting accompanied by flying fireflies, according to IDA.

This photomontage taken on April 6, 2023 shows the star trails above Xichong community in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo:Xinhua

This photomontage taken on July 7, 2021 shows the Shenzhen Astronomical Observatory and flying fireflies in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo:Xinhua

This photomontage taken on June 29, 2022 shows the Milky Way galaxy above the Shenzhen Astronomical Observatory in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo:Xinhua

This photomontage taken on Dec. 7, 2021 shows a comet streaking across the night sky over Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo:Xinhua

This photomontage taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows the Shenzhen Astronomical Observatory against the starry sky in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo:Xinhua