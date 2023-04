2023 Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs held in Canada

Pet dogs search for eggs with owners during the 2023 Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on April 7, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Pet dogs search for eggs with owners during the 2023 Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on April 7, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

Pet dogs search for eggs with owners during the 2023 Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on April 7, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

A pet dog searches for eggs during the 2023 Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on April 7, 2023. Photo:Xinhua