Basketball becomes more popular after infrastrutures upgraded in Guangxi's Miao village

Kids watch a basketball match in Wuying village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous Prefecture, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 1, 2023. Basketball has long been popular in Wuying Village. In the past, the villagers played on a dirt court. The local government has been upgrading the infrastruture in recent years, including building a new basketball court of concrete. Now the sport becomes even more popular among the villagers, especially the kids. The village organizes basketball matches to celebrate festivals. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Women play basketball in Wuying village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous Prefecture, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2019. Basketball has long been popular in Wuying Village. In the past, the villagers played on a dirt court. The local government has been upgrading the infrastruture in recent years, including building a new basketball court of concrete. Now the sport becomes even more popular among the villagers, especially the kids. The village organizes basketball matches to celebrate festivals. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Kids play basketball in Wuying village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous Prefecture, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 27, 2019. Basketball has long been popular in Wuying Village. In the past, the villagers played on a dirt court. The local government has been upgrading the infrastruture in recent years, including building a new basketball court of concrete. Now the sport becomes even more popular among the villagers, especially the kids. The village organizes basketball matches to celebrate festivals. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers watch a basketball match held to celebrate the Xinhe Festival in Wuying village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous Prefecture, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2019. Basketball has long been popular in Wuying Village. In the past, the villagers played on a dirt court. The local government has been upgrading the infrastruture in recent years, including building a new basketball court of concrete. Now the sport becomes even more popular among the villagers, especially the kids. The village organizes basketball matches to celebrate festivals. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)