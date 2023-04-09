Scenery of Sayram Lake in NW China's Xinjiang

This aerial photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows tourists visiting Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The frozen Sayram Lake in Xinjiang has begun to thaw amid rising temperatures. Surrounded by grasslands and the Tianshan Mountains, the lake attracts lots of tourists every day. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A tourist takes photos of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 6, 2023.

This photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows swans resting in Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows swans swimming in Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.