Greater Bay Area Flower Show opens at Shenzhen Fairy Lake Botanical Garden

Visitors enjoy themselves at the Greater Bay Area Flower Show in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 8, 2023. The 10-day flower show was opened at Shenzhen Fairy Lake Botanical Garden on Saturday, attracting 80 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions including Australia, Britain, France, Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

