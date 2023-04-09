China launches solid-propellant carrier rocket

A Hyperbola-1 (SQX-1), solid-propellant commercial carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo) The main purpose is to verify the correctness of the overall plan of the rocket and obtained effective flight data. It was the 5th flight mission of the SQX-1 carrier rocket.

