Hainan FTZ port welcomes first inbound airliner for painting business

A Boeing 737-800CF aircraft is painted at the One-stop Aircraft Maintenance Industry Base of Hainan Free Trade port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei) The Hainan Free Trade Port offered preferential tax exemptions for maintenance of aviation materials.

Staff members make preparation work at the painting hangar of the Hainan Free Trade Port One-stop Aircraft Maintenance Industry Base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Staff members make preparation work at the painting hangar of the Hainan Free Trade Port One-stop Aircraft Maintenance Industry Base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

An inbound aircraft undergoes maintenance checks at the One-stop Aircraft Maintenance Industry Base of Hainan Free Trade Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service)