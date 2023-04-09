Unique landscape of 'earth forest' in Tibet

Unique landscape of Zanda earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda earth forest is the largest and most distinctive clay forest in China and was listed as a national geopark in 2007. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

