PHOTO / CHINA
Unique landscape of 'earth forest' in Tibet
By ecnsphotos Published: Apr 09, 2023 10:37 AM
Unique landscape of Zanda earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda earth forest is the largest and most distinctive clay forest in China and was listed as a national geopark in 2007. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Unique landscape of Zanda earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda earth forest is the largest and most distinctive clay forest in China and was listed as a national geopark in 2007. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)


 
Unique landscape of Zanda earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda earth forest is the largest and most distinctive clay forest in China and was listed as a national geopark in 2007. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Unique landscape of Zanda earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda earth forest is the largest and most distinctive clay forest in China and was listed as a national geopark in 2007. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)


 
Unique landscape of Zanda earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda earth forest is the largest and most distinctive clay forest in China and was listed as a national geopark in 2007. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Unique landscape of Zanda earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda earth forest is the largest and most distinctive clay forest in China and was listed as a national geopark in 2007. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)


 
Unique landscape of Zanda earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda earth forest is the largest and most distinctive clay forest in China and was listed as a national geopark in 2007. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Unique landscape of Zanda earth forest in Zanda County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda earth forest is the largest and most distinctive clay forest in China and was listed as a national geopark in 2007. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)


 