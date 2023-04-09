Jackie Chan's latest film ‘Ride On’ premieres in London

Alex Hua Tian, the first ever Chinese Eventing Rider in Olympic history, attended the launch ceremony of Ride On in London on April 7th. Photo: Courtesy of Trinity CineAsia

The movie Ride On not only pays homage to Jackie Chan's six decades of work in the film industry but also celebrates the "Never Say No" spirit of all the action artists. The film recognizes the often overlooked contributions of stunt teams and the challenges they faced in the industry. Additionally, it showcases Chan's unmatched skills in action scenes as he gets back into the saddle one more time.



Chinese kungfu legend Jackie Chan's highly anticipated new film Ride On had its international launch on Friday night in London, drawing a star-studded crowd to Leicester Square's VUE cinema.The martial arts legend and actor, sent a greeting video to the audience expressing gratitude to his fans for their support throughout his career at the ceremony. Ride On is Chan's latest project: "I hope audiences around the world will enjoy this film as much as we enjoyed making it," he said.In Ride On, Chan plays the role of a once-successful stuntman named Luo, who is struggling to find work in the film industry. Accompanied by his beloved horse, Red Hare, Luo is reduced to extra work and dressing up in costumes to attract tourists. However, when collectors try to take Red Hare as collateral, Luo and the horse become a viral sensation, rekindling interest in Luo's stunt expertise.The film is a heartwarming story about the bond between a man and his animal friend. It includes footage of Chan's previous stunt work and showcases his skills in action scenes.The premiere was attended by a number of notable guests, including Alex Hua Tian, the first ever Chinese Eventing Rider in Olympic history and the youngest Olympic Eventer in world history.Alex is a big fan of Jackie Chan’s films. Alex told the Global Times, “I am extremely excited to see how Jackie interacts with the horse and handles the stunt riding”.As a rider, Alex has several horses in his team, and they all have their own names and personalities. “I am really interested in seeing how the director and Jackie Chan portray the personalities of the horses and the interactions between them.”