Chinese documentary hosts seminar, presenting China’s path to modernization

Screenshot of China's documentary 'Navigating to the Future on the G318 National Highway'

A seminar about China’s popular documentary Navigating to the Future on the G318 National Highway was held at the Communication University of China in Beijing on Friday.The documentary on streaming platform Mango TV aims to present the real and touching stories taking place in cities, towns and villages along the 5,476-kilometer-long G318 National Highway to demonstrate the great developments and changes Chinese modernization has brought the country's economic, cultural and high-technology sectors.Covering two topics about China’s path to modernization and innovation and practice in story-telling, scholars and researchers from the Central Party School (National School of Administration), Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Peking University and other institutions and universities, shared their opinions and understanding concerning how the documentary interprets stories such as the achievements and changes in the Party and the country in the new era through small insights.