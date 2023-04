Jewish worshipers pray at the Western Wall during traditional Passover priestly blessing ceremony in Jerusalem, on April 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

Police officers are on duty in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

Police officers stand guard in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

A police officer stands guard in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)