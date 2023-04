Cultural festival held in Kathmandu, Nepal

Newar men in traditional attire play a traditional musical instrument during a cultural festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Newar people play traditional musical instruments during a cultural festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Newar girls in traditional attire pose for photos during a cultural festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Newar girls in traditional attire take a selfie during a cultural festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 9, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)