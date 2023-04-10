Transport aircraft in round-the-clock flight training

A pilot assigned to an air transport brigade under the PLA Air force's airborne troops signals to the ground crew during the intensive round-the-clock flight training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)

A Y-12 transport aircraft attached to an air transport brigade under the PLA Air Force's airborne troops taxies before takeoff during the intensive round-the-clock flight training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)

A Y-12 transport aircraft attached to an air transport brigade under the PLA Air Force's airborne troops takes off during the intensive round-the-clock flight training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)

A Y-12 transport aircraft attached to an air transport brigade under the PLA Air Force's airborne troops flies high in moonlight during the intensive round-the-clock flight training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)