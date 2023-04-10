Talk held at Tianqiao Performing Arts Center as part of festival

Photo: Courtesy of Tianqiao Performing Arts Center

A talk attended by actor and theater director Chen Peisi and actor Chen Dayu was held at Tianqiao Performing Arts Center as part of the center's Spring for Chinese Arts festival.The two shared stories on the stage as well as discussing their theoretical creations. Since 2001, the father-and-son duo has created a number of high-quality works.Life hasn't changed for the veteran older Chen, who said it's necessary to understand the audience.Chen Dayu also said that in the internet era only good stage works can be popular and entice audiences. Each of their works carries a different dramatic structure and explores different creative methods, in order to maintain curiosity and enthusiasm.As a key performance at Tianqiao Performing Arts Center, the stage work Dream is set to be staged at the end of April. In the play, Chen Peisi plays the role of a troupe leader who sticks to his duties. His previous work Stage tells the story of Peking Opera, and Dream shows the charm of Kunqu Opera. This is exactly the theme that the Spring for Chinese Arts festival wants to express, supporting original Chinese works.