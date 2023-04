Memorial ceremony for the body and organ donors held in Beijing

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 11, 2023 12:28 AM

A memorial ceremony was held in Beijing on Sunday to honor the memory of body and organ donors. As of the end of 2022, the total number of cadaver donors in Beijing has reached 4,428, and more than 3,100 donors have contributed their organs, saving the lives of nearly 10,000 patients.